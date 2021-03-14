Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday: Turkey ala king on a biscuit, cranberry orange gelatin, broccoli raisin walnut salad, apple.
Tuesday: Garden vegetable soup, mozzarella cheese, spinach mandarin salad, whole wheat tortilla, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Corned beef and cabbage, garlic mashed potatoes, Emerald Isle gelatin, rye bread, brownie with mint frosting.
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, seasoned green beans, carrot raisin salad, orange, whole wheat bread.
Friday: Chef salad, spiced apples, whole wheat crackers, oatmeal cookie.