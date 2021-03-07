Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844.
Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation.
Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag.
Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m.
Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50.
Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday: Tuna noodle casserole, California vegetables, tropical fruit, multi-grain bread.
Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potato casserole, seasoned green beans, cinnamon apples, whole wheat bread.
Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, five-way vegetables, cucumber/tomato salad, multi-grain bread, creamy fruit gelatin.
Thursday: Split pea soup, ham and cheese sandwich, seasoned Brussels sprouts, pineapple mandarin orange compote, whole wheat crackers.
Friday: Beef enchilada casserole, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, churro doughnut, strawberries.