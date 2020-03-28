New regulations are in place for the COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
n Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., drive-thru pickup Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
n Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Thursday
n Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Friday
n Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Friday
n Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, drive-thru pickup Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
n Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday (closed)
n Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, drive-thru pickup Tuesday
n Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., drive-through pick up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
n Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., drive-thru pickup Tuesday, Thursday
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 4. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels and will hang on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 5, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844, ext. 6, for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Katelyn’s beef enchilada casserole, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, churro donut, strawberries.
Tuesday — Oven baked chicken, garbanzo bean salad, vegetable garden blend, blushing pears, cheese biscuit.
Wednesday — Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian green beans, tossed salad, peaches, Italian bread.
Thursday — Turkey and provolone sandwich, cranberry sauce, spinach orange salad, apple, chocolate pudding.
Friday — Crunchy baked fish, baked potato, buttered cabbage, tropical fruit, apple spice cake, whole wheat roll.