All meals served with 1 percent milk:
n Monday: Garden vegetable soup, mozzarella cheese, spinach mandarin salad, whole wheat tortilla, chocolate chip cookie.
n Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, chuckwagon vegetable blend, cottage cheese and pineapple salad, orange, whole wheat bread.
n Wednesday: Cheeseburger pie, herbed green beans, pickled beets, whole wheat crackers, fruit cocktail.
n Thursday: Pork riblet, ranch-style beans, whipped sweet potatoes, tossed salad, banana, corn bread.
n Friday: Lemon Parmesan fish, tartar sauce, cooked carrots, creamy coleslaw, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread.
Dining locations:
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., Monday–Thursday
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., Monday–Friday
Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., Monday–Friday
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Tuesday, Thursday
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 4.
Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery clients call 243-9844, ext. 5 if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 ext. 6 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed.
Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.