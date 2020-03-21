New regulations are in place for the COVID-19 with no dining at the sites: Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., drive-through pick up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Thursday Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Friday Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., pick up in dining room and return to apartment, Monday–Friday Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, drive-through pick up Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday (closed) Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, drive-through pick up Tuesday Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., drive-through pick up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., drive-through pick up Tuesday, Thursday Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 4. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag,. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels and will hang on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 5 if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 ext. 6 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25. All meals served with 1 percent milk: Monday ― Tuna noodle casserole, California vegetables, tropical fruit salad, multi-grain bread. Tuesday ― Turkey ala king on a bun, cranberry orange gelatin, broccoli raisin walnut salad, apple. Wednesday ― Split pea soup, ham and cheese sandwich, seasoned brussels sprouts, pineapple mandarin orange composite, whole wheat crackers. Thursday ― Chicken pasta salad, five-way vegetables, cucumber tomato salad, multi-grain bread, creamy fruit gelatin. Friday ― American goulash, steamed carrots, applesauce Waldorf salad, whole wheat bread, chocolate pudding.
