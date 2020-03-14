All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Tuna salad sandwich, red cabbage salad, raisin nut mix, mixed berries.
Tuesday — Corned beef and cabbage, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, Emerald Isle gelatin, rye bread, brownie with mint frosting.
Wednesday — Chicken cordon bleu, brown parsley rice spinach, orange yogurt gelatin, multi-grain bread.
Thursday — Chef salad, spiced apples, whole wheat crackers, oatmeal cookie.
Friday — Tator tot casserole, seasoned green beans, carrot raisin salad, orange, whole wheat bread.
Dining locations:
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., Monday–Thursday
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., Monday–Friday
Ratekin Tower Apartments, 875 Main St., Monday–Friday
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, Wednesday
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Tuesday, Thursday
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least a business day in advance, 243-9844, ext. 4. Call Friday for a Monday reservation. Home delivery clients call 243-9844, ext. 5 if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 ext. 6 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.