Regulations are in place for the COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844.
Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door.
Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling.
Volunteers are always needed.
Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday -- Beef tips over mashed potatoes, seasoned brussels sprouts, plums, multi-grain bread.
Tuesday-- Beef soft taco, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, Spanish rice, tropical fruit.
Wednesday -- Ham and cheese on a bun, cool cucumber salad, island vegetables, cottage cheese and peaches.
Thursday-- Crab cake bake, baked potato, spinach salad with cheese, apple, sugar cookie.
Friday -- Chicken with mushroom sauce, brown rice, California vegetables, mandarin oranges, oatmeal cookie, multi-grain bread.