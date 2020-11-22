Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag.
Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Ham and beans, chopped spinach, fruit salad, chocolate pudding, cornbread with honey.
Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, red cabbage salad, apple, multi-grain bread.
Wednesday — Sliced turkey with gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry gelatin, pumpkin pie dessert, dinner roll.
Thursday and Friday — Closed for Thanksgiving.