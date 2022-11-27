Meals on Wheels: Nov. 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Because of unforeseen issues with its move, Meals on Wheels is unable to serve hot meals until Dec. 5.Frozen meals can be made available to current clients, but any new clients cannot be started until after Dec. 5.For information, call 970-298-9844. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Meals On Wheels Meal Move Client Issue Recommended for you More from this section Vitamins: It's Best to Get Them From Food, Not a Bottle +11 Who Wants to Live Forever? Remembering Freddie Mercury 31 years on from the Queen icon's death... About 1 in 35 U.S. Pregnancies Exposed to Opioids Day Precip Temp Sun 3% 29° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:08 AM Sunset: 04:53:18 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 8% 30° 49° Mon Monday 49°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:11:08 AM Sunset: 04:52:58 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 24% 14° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/14° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:09 AM Sunset: 04:52:41 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 21° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/21° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:08 AM Sunset: 04:52:25 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 36° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/36° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:06 AM Sunset: 04:52:12 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 33% 30° 50° Fri Friday 50°/30° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 07:15:04 AM Sunset: 04:52 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Sat 24% 31° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:16:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:51 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business