Pandemic restrictions are in place with no dining at the sites:

  • Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
  • Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
  • Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
  • Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
  • Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., dine in and pickup 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
  • Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
  • Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday pickup only.
  • Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
  • Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, dine in and pick up.

Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.

All meals served with 1 percent milk:

Monday ― Beef tomato casserole, Monte Cristo, vegetables, tossed salad, cottage cheese and pineapple, cornbread.

Tuesday ― Honey barbecue chicken, corn relish salad, coleslaw, banana, wheat dinner roll.

Wednesday ― Pot roast, carrots and potatoes, broccoli raisin salad, Mandarin oranges, multi-grain roll.

Thursday ― Italian ziti, Italian salad, mixed vegetables, mixed berries, bread stick.

Friday ― Crunchy baked fish, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed green beans, fruit cocktail, brownie, multi-grain bread.