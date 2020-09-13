Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door.
Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday—Chili-stuffed baked potato, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, whole wheat tortilla.
Tuesday—Barbecue pork riblet, baked sweet potato, broccoli walnut raisin salad, apple, biscuit.
Wednesday—Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, herbed green beans, citrus gelatin, multi-grain bread.
Thursday—Tuna salad on greens, garden vegetable soup, orange glazed carrots, apple with peanut butter, whole wheat crackers.
Friday—Turkey hot dish, white rice, asparagus, blushing pears, whole wheat bread.