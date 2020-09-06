Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-thru only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door.
Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday — Taco salad, sour cream and salsa, fresh orange, vanilla pudding.
Wednesday — Greek chicken, couscous, spinach, peaches, multigrain bread.
Thursday — Neapolitan spaghetti, Italian vegetables, tossed salad, pineapple, Italian bread.
Friday — Black bean tortilla casserole, cilantro rice, carrot raisin salad, tropical fruit.