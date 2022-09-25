The cheery smile and oval eyes, the rounded yellow head with a red cap topping a body of squares and rectangles — it’s irresistible.
The mere sight of the 8-foot-tall, 2,000-plus pound Lego-inspired sculpture causes cellphones to whip out of pockets and grins to flash.
“It’s created a buzz,” said Kenneth Riskey about bRICK, the sculpture he commissioned that has been outside his business for about a month, attracting adults, kids and families like a magnet.
When the doors at eBricks, 124 N. Seventh St., are propped open, “It’s all ‘Ooo!’ and ‘Wow!’ and “That’s cool!’ ” Riskey said.
“Honestly, every like 10 or 15 minutes, I see people taking pictures with him. It’s a pretty epic sculpture,” said Cole Rath, who owns Mountain Air Roasters, which is next door to eBricks.
The logo for Mountain Air Roasters is on bRICK’s mug, a surprise from Riskey to Rath when the sculpture arrived at its downtown home.
It’s just one detail among many in bRICK’s story, which, to be clear, is not an official Lego story. It also is not about Emmet, star of “The Lego Movie.” But it’s an awesome story nonetheless.
STARTING OFF
One day, Riskey met Brandon Sloan, the custom blacksmith who created the tables at Mountain Air Roasters.
The two got to talking about making some big Lego-like bricks to go outside of eBricks to keep the door sensors from tripping each time someone walked by, Riskey said.
Sloan, who owns Ironics Forge in Dolores, whipped the bricks out pretty fast. “And then Kenneth was like, let’s do a Lego guy, too,” Sloan said.
Originally, it was supposed to be a 4-foot-tall guy, Sloan said. But the idea grew in Riskey’s mind and soon an 8-foot- tall guy was in the works.
Sloan measured a small Lego figure and calculated bRICK’s basic dimensions.
Then he gathered materials: metal plates — “I can’t remember now how many,” he said — and pipe he found at a scrap yard in Dolores.
Because of the variety of metal pieces that went into bRICK, the sculpture is between 3/16- to 3/8-inches thick. “Nothing was really very thin,” he said.
TAKING SHAPE
“The biggest thing that saved me the most was a propane tank. They’re kind of hard to find the right size,” Sloan said. “Luckily, the guys down here had one.”
But with a propane tank, even an empty one, “you’re worried about blowing yourself up,” he said.
So he stood it on end, filled it with water, used a grinder to cut off the top and then cut holes in the bottom to drain the water.
From there he cut it up and used it to make the huge figure’s head, shoulders and arms.
The biggest struggle Sloan had was getting the head to fit inside the hat, which he made using an oil field cap.
“I had to split it and chain it and shrink it with a chain and 20 or 30 wedges. That took me a solid day,” he said.
Finally, the head slid into the cap, and Sloan moved on to other things, such as grinding.
“The worst part was grinding. I ground on that for days and days and days,” Sloan said. “Legos aren’t welded, they’re smooth,” and so his sculpture needed to be as smooth as he could possibly make it. “I ground and ground and ground and ground.”
Grinding in a mask in the summer is the “seventh layer of hell,” he said.
After months of work, the sculpture was done in December and ready to load on a trailer headed to Grand Junction. Fortunately, there were some guys who happened to be building a hay barn nearby Sloan’s shop and they had a SkyTrak lift. “They loaded it for me,” he said.
“I called him the Legolith,” Sloan said. Just like a megalith or monolith, “it was so stinking big!”
READY FOR PAINT
The wheels looked like they might bend and the tires were oh-so-low on the trailer that brought bRICK to Grand Junction, Riskey said.
It made it, though, all the way to Pro Powder Coatings and the next step in its creation: paint.
Pro Powder can powder coat “anything metal that walks in the door,” said owner Ryan Nelson.
Usually, that’s items such as wheels, signs, hand railings or bicycle frames. “Not usually an 8-foot-tall Lego man,” Nelson said.
Maybe it was the size or maybe it was the variety of metal used to build bRICK, but getting a powder coat to set consistently and without bleeding proved impossible.
After trying for months, “we came up with plan B,” he said.
That involved glossy automotive enamel paint and, fortunately, it worked.
Decals made by Your Sign Co. were used to add Mountain Air Roaster’s logo on bRICK’s mug and the legal tag below his belt, and then bRICK was delivered to the sidewalk outside eBricks.
“I’m quite happy with it. Definitely was a large team effort here,” Nelson said. “Once we installed it, we took our picture with it.
“It was nice to get it there. Fun project. Stressful at times, but fun.”
POPULAR SIGHT
When Sloan first saw bRICK finished and installed, “I was surprised at how much detail they did in the paint,” he said. “It’s one of the coolest, biggest public things I’ve done, but the paint really made it.”
“Kenneth said that there was a line the day they put it in,” Sloan said about bRICK’s popularity as a photo op.
bRICK’s attraction is not restricted by age, Rath said.
For adults, it’s a reference to childhood, and for kids, “it’s almost like meeting your superhero,” he said.
Children just light up when they see bRICK, and some run to give it a hug, he said.
People stop to see bRICK, then look around and see eBricks or Mountain Air Roasters or another business, “so it’s bringing business to the businesses around it,” Rath said.
The statue definitely has turned out to be the conversation piece and landmark Riskey was hopeful it would be. “It’s so much fun,” Riskey said.
“I don’t think anybody walks past it without smiling,” Rath said.