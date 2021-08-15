If you have ever rested on a park bench in the Fruita area, you have probably seen Jeff Bates’ artwork. Look carefully. You might find images of cowboys, bicycles, birds, dogs or dinosaur tracks adorning the back or sides of the bench.
Lately, and perhaps more noticeably, you’ll find Bates’ artwork in a larger format and in a spot central to the Fruita area: the roundabouts just south of Interstate 70.
Bates created the two metal sculptures now in place at the roundabouts — a bicyclist and a horse and rider. These two sculptures will be joined soon by an apple tree, a tractor, a kayaker and a hiker, scheduled to be installed on Aug. 20. The tractor, horse and rider and apple tree represent the agricultural aspects of Fruita’s heritage. The biker, hiker and kayaker portray the area’s recreational opportunities.
Although the sculptures were originally coined as representing “then” and “now,” Bates points out agriculture is not a thing of the past in this area.
“Agriculture is still here,” he said. “And there’s still a ton of horses out here. It’s not really gone.”
The roundabouts project resulted from an effort that began with the 2016 Fruita Gateway Enhancement Plan. Under the leadership of Bill Holstein, the Fruita Arts and Culture Board raised thousands of dollars for the sculptures. Holstein died in 2020, but the board was committed to carrying the project forward to completion. The board commissioned Bates to create the sculptures.
At his Sky River Ranch, Bates designs and makes one-of-a-kind metal creations, such as sculptures, furniture, chandeliers, railings, fences, gates, benches, bicycle racks, lighting and shade structures.
RECOGNIZABLE WORK
Many locals are familiar with his work — the horse created from horseshoes at the corner of Aspen Avenue and Peach Street in Fruita, a bike rack at the Fruita Police Department made to look like handcuffs and several shade structures at area trails. He has created dozens of benches, including the officer and doughnut bench at the police station, the aspen tree bench facing Circle Park and the Mercury Blues bench made from a car bumper on Aspen Avenue. His artwork is represented on many memorial benches around town.
Many of Bates’ works are created using what some people might call metal junk. His workshop is a verifiable showroom of discarded metal scraps. “A lot of people bring me things,” Bates said. “Farmers, neighbors. I also go to auctions and garage sales. I’ve been collecting pieces for a long time.”
He has a remarkable knack for creating motion and movement in his work. At the roundabouts, the horse, who Bates has named Jumbo, stands with ears pricked, his rider sitting forward in the saddle. The horse and rider are made up of auto parts, farm equipment and old tools. The biker, shifting his weight into a turn, is made up of parts from approximately 20 bicycles.
Bates doesn’t always have a specific piece of scrap in mind when shaping his sculptures.
“Sometimes I see it in my head. I’ll go back and forth looking through all my stuff trying to find the exact piece I want,” he said. “But I found, in the horse especially, selection of the actual piece isn’t as important as the overall. When you fill in that space, and you have the right contours, then you’re golden. You don’t have to find the perfect piece. It’s the foundation pieces that make the perfect picture.”
Bates showed an interest in art early in his childhood in Oklahoma. He had a favorite art teacher in the fifth grade and another in the ninth grade, but after his family moved, he no longer had access to art classes. He worked with the school newspaper and joined the FFA, at which time he developed an interest in working with metal. “The first thing I ever made was a hog feeder. It was a school project,” he explained.
WELDING CAREER
After college, Bates found a career in welding, becoming a certified structural welder and working in the gas and oil industry. He also pursued his passion building custom autos and trucks.
Later, while living in Crested Butte, Bates began creating pieces for a friend who owned a furniture store. Soon, he was working with up to 20 stores. When his son was four, he began searching for a warmer climate with good schools and settled on Fruita.
After moving to Fruita, Bates ended up creating larger sculptures.
“A friend of mine was in the Rotary in Fruita, and at one point he asked if I had done any big sculptures. I said I had started work on a horse made of horseshoes, and he said when you get it done let me know.” The Rotary ended up buying the horse and donating it to Fruita.
“I found I could start doing larger pieces, and I really enjoyed it,” Bates said. In the early 2000s, he attended the Loveland Sculpture Show and “went with a full trailer and came back with an empty one.” He found that the larger pieces were a hit.
“When I was taking things to the sculpture shows it was fun. The Colorado Indian Market is one of my favorite art shows, and I have been showing with them for the past 20 years.”
“You’ll see that a lot of my art is Southwestern,” he noted. He has characterized his work as Southwestern cowboy steampunk art. “That’s an unusual way to put it, but that’s kind of what it is,” he said.
Throughout his time in Fruita, Bates has continued to produce the park benches found in town and in places such as Rangely, Montrose and Grand Junction. He estimates he has produced approximately 40-45 benches in Fruita alone. Sometimes organizations will buy a bench and donate it to the city, or families will approach Fruita about a memorial bench.
As if Bates isn’t busy enough, he also operates another business, Bonehead Customz, an automotive customization shop. He’s built show cars, hot rods and rat rods. He also has a passion for the outdoors and four-wheeling, and he has been active in the Grand Mesa Jeep Club.
“I’m pretty busy nowadays. I always expect I’ll have more time soon, but I don’t. People always ask me about retirement. I don’t see myself ever really stopping.”