Middle school's Scandinavia trip put on hold

Jim Carpenter, a Redlands Middle School social studies teacher, leads a trip to Europe for eighth-graders each spring.
“It’s a hit at our school,” he said.
This year, at least 45 students, parents and even some grandparents were scheduled to leave March 11 for Scandinavia for a fast-paced trip with three days each in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.
“I’ve been all over the world, but not to those countries, so I was psyched,” said Carpenter, whose wife and one of their three children were also to go on the trip.
Carpenter particularly was looking forward to touring a Viking museum and an overnight ferry trip from Norway to Denmark.
The night before they were to leave, the trip was called off over concerns the group might not be able to get home if a travel ban were put in place.
That ban inevitably did happen, so the right decision was made, Carpenter said, but it was certainly a disappointment for everyone.
The trip is tentatively rescheduled for July, and “we’re crossing our fingers,” Carpenter said. “We love these trips.”