Trina Ramsey didn’t grow up hanging out under the bleachers or collecting caps and autographs at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series like most kids in Grand Junction.
It wasn’t until she was a freshman in high school and her Central cheerleading team volunteered to check bags at the gate that she got her first glimpse of JUCO. Once they were done checking bags, the girls wandered into the stadium for the night game.
She was hooked.
“It was so fun, those night games,” said Ramsey, who just turned 21. “I was with my teammates, my sister. Every year we would make it a tradition after school was out, we would go to JUCO, every single game. Then I got a job, so I couldn’t go to all the games, but I loved it so much.”
Ramsey is one of thousands of fans who are missing the JUCO World Series this week. The National Junior College Athletic Association canceled its spring sports seasons and championships in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, ending a run of 61 consecutive years the tournament has been played in Grand Junction.
Ramsey’s family moved from Las Animas to Grand Junction in 2006, when she and her twin sister, Trisha, were in first grade.
Although her dad was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and the girls played T-ball, they gravitated toward volleyball instead of softball. In high school, Trisha played volleyball and Trina was on the cheerleading team, which eventually led her to Suplizio Field.
She took this past year off from school, instead working fulltime at Finish Line at Mesa Mall, but plans to return to college in the fall.
Come late February, she’ll bundle up for Colorado Mesa baseball games, then start working on her tan as the Mavericks make a run at another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title. Then her loyalties turn to the JUCO World Series.
“I never miss a CMU baseball game,” she said. “I try to get off work early to go to JUCO games, try to go as much as I can. I just love baseball. I love the GJ Rockies, so I’m sad to see that’s going to be gone, too.”
Minor League Baseball’s season is in danger from COVID-19, with Major League Baseball tentatively working to start its season in early July. The GJ Rockies’ season begins in mid-June and ends in early September, and it’s one of the teams that could be cut if MLB’s plan to contract 42 teams before next season comes to fruition.
Like so many JUCO baseball fans, Ramsey enjoys the atmosphere of the ballpark, especially the night games, when the stands are packed, beach balls are flying between innings and even if you don’t have a team you’re rooting for, you’re just happy to be watching a ballgame with friends and family.
She, her sisters and some friends usually sit behind the third-base dugout, partway up the bleachers behind the team’s families. They went up “in the nosebleeds” one time, but one of her friends nearly got hit with a foul ball, so they decided it was best to move down to a safer area where they didn’t have to keep such a close watch on the baseball.
“My friend and I would be at the (North Avenue) gate and that’s where all the players would come out and we’d take pictures with them,” she said of her bag-checking days. “We got to know the coaches a little bit. We got to know some of the parents, they were really friendly, especially people from out of state, from far away like Monroe. They’re from New York and they had different accents. That was pretty cool.”
The cheerleaders one year helped hand out awards after the championship game, and she said she’d like to get more involved with JUCO, although she’s not sure in what capacity.
Although she’s a relative novice when it comes to attending JUCO, she said yes, she does have a favorite team.
“Oh, San Jac all the way,” she said. San Jacinto College-North, from Houston, has a large fan base — and an anti-fan base — in Grand Junction.
“I follow their coach (assistant Kory Koehler) on Twitter and he’s so humble. I know Shawn O’Toole (a big San Jac fan in Grand Junction), they would come into my store every (year). Two years ago they sat behind us and we got to talking and I got to know their coaches. They were so sweet. I think it’s the Texas hospitality, they’re just so sweet.
“I know a lot of people weren’t happy they were back, but I was like, ‘Yeah! San Jac!’ ”
Ramsey misses baseball this year, but next spring and summer, she’ll be back at Suplizio.
“I think Junction is just a really big baseball town and that’s what everybody looks forward to,” she said. “You’ve got CMU, JUCO, the GJ Rockies, all right after the other. It’s like, wow, there’s nothing to do now.
“I think the attendance next year will be larger than ever.”