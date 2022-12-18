Food is one of the best things about the holiday season. So a few staff members at The Daily Sentinel decided to share some of their favorite holiday recipes and traditions.
Enjoy!
Putting a little spice into a cranberry creation
By TAMMY GEMAEHLICH
Nothing conveys the warmth of the season like my traditional cranberry salsa — “warmth” being the key word, thanks to the jalapeño pepper.
The first time I served the festive appetizer was at one of our family Christmas gatherings several years ago. Our extended families gather a week or so before Christmas at our house, dressed in a designated theme with food to match.
The potlucks range from breakfast foods (wearing your Christmas pajamas) to an ugly sweater theme. One year, we dressed up as Christmas characters. My husband Allen was a shepherd, I was the “Little Drummer Boy,” my mom was Mrs. Santa Claus and there was an elf or two in the mix. Joseph and Mary were there carrying baby Jesus in a basket. My sister wore a Christmas tree costume and her daughter and son-in-law were gingerbread people.
This year, the food theme is soup and salad and it’s “anything goes” when it comes to what you wear. One thing is for sure, though: I will be making the cranberry salsa.
I don’t recall where I found the recipe. It flashed across my screen in an online post one day while at work. Intrigued, I quickly jotted down the ingredients with a pen on a piece of scrap paper and, later, deciphered my scribbling in pencil.
Years later, I still use that scrap paper recipe. I’ve tweaked the ingredients and measurements to fit my tastes, and you are welcome to do the same.
Bananas put an end to the fruitcake tradition
By DALE SHRULL
Who likes fruitcake?
As I stifle a bit of a gag, I have to enthusiastically say, “NOT ME!”
Fruitcake was part of our holiday tradition growing up. And oh my gosh it was disgusting! Maybe there are people out there who make delicious fruitcake, but they certainly were not in my family.
What in the heck is fruitcake? I’m sorry, fruit — dried and/or candied fruit — in a loaf is totally wrong.
That’s why I started making banana bread. Wait, is banana a fruit?
This idea didn’t go over too well at first. My grandmother, who was a fabulous culinary creator in the kitchen, had been baking up piping hot fruitcake as a holiday tradition for years.
So when I broke the news that I thought fruitcake was basically only suitable for weaponry or building a brick outhouse, that didn’t go over well.
When other family members sheepishly agreed with my fruitcake assessment, my grandmother finally smiled.
I never really took notice, but my grandmother never ate her own fruitcake. That would have been a major red flag! She confessed that she didn’t enjoy it either and simply made it every year out of tradition. I never did convince her to stop making mincemeat pie, though.
So here it is, banana bread, à la Dale.
Don’t get too excited, the recipe is basic with a couple of tweaks.
Depending on the size of the bananas, I increase the amount of mashed bananas by an extra 1/3 or 1/2 of one. I also sneak in a couple of squirts of honey. The other key is to wait until the bananas are super ripe but not over, over ripe.
I know some people like to include M&M candies in the mix, but not me, no way, I’m a nut fan all the way. For me, it’s almond slivers over pecans or walnuts.
There it is, your opportunity to go bananas this Christmas season!
Challah is baked into my family’s Christmastime
By ANN WRIGHT
My family’s love for challah began with a Christmastime meal at a neighbor’s house when I was about preschool age.
They served challah, a Jewish braided bread that is on the sweeter side and topped with poppy seeds. It was delicious, and my mom got the recipe, which the neighbor had been given by some Jewish friends.
My mom is an excellent bread baker year-round, but either because of the timing of that meal or because of the connection between challah being Jewish bread and Jesus being Jewish, or both, she reserved challah for Christmastime.
Later on, when I was in elementary school, loaves of challah became the Christmas gift my siblings and I gave our elementary schoolteachers.
My mom doesn’t recall why or when we started doing this. However, knowing my mom, I suspect that challah was a gift-giving solution during what could be a very expensive time of year.
With four growing kids, money was tight. At the same time, she wanted our teachers to feel appreciated.
It took plenty of time to make enough loaves for all of our teachers, but flour, eggs and oil were cheaper back then, so it worked out well.
Fast-forward decades and now my kids deliver loaves of challah to their elementary teachers.
The ingredients cost more than they used to, but it’s still an economical option at an expensive time of year. It also still takes plenty of time.
To get it done, I must designate a December weekend for kneading, rising and baking. It makes the whole house smell fantastic, and I must be vigilant to keep my husband and kids from sneaking away with challah. Yes, it is that good.
While there are many recipes and variations online for challah, this is the recipe my mom and I use.
It calls for the dough to rise three times. Depending on when I ask her, my mom either does all three rises or skips the second. You are welcome to try both and make it your own.