Trains, trains and more trains.
As a child, they fascinated me. These giant locomotives would chug and choo through town headed for parts unknown.
Our home was very close to the railroad tracks and trains would rumble through at all times of the day and night, even making the house rattle. But we were used to the noise and those rumbling trains and the rattling house rarely rousted us from a sound sleep.
For childhood friends who would visit and stay the night, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. More than one friend woke up screaming in terror as a train roared past.
No friend ever returned for a second sleepover.
For me, and anyone who ever found a model train set wrapped and under the tree on Christmas morning decades ago, it must rank as one of the greatest gifts ever.
Setting up the tracks, hooking the train cars together and watching that train chug along around those tracks was a joyous time.
The Lionel train set was an annual Christmas tradition, setting up the track so the train would circle the Christmas tree.
In today’s world of video games and other techie toys, a model train now seems a little comical on an excitement scale.
But it was fun and that a toy train has remained tucked away fondly in my memories.
A recent trip to Cross Orchards Historic site to watch toy trains cruise around, over bridges and trestles, through tiny model towns, in and out of tunnels rekindled those memories.
Children watched in amazing at these toy trains and so did many parents. It's a super cool set up.
“We never grown up,” said Ron Senek, a railroad club member for nearly a decade. “It’s just fun building stuff and having fun with trains.”
You can't say it much better than that.
“I got my first train when I was 4 years old,” said a grinning 72-year-old Barry Albers. “It’s just fun, playing with toy trains and building structures.”
The 1,100 feet of track offers a variety of views with model buildings, including the Bates Motel, bridges, trestles, tunnels and more.
There was even a Rio Grande train with a snowman on the engine and flatbed cars filled with Christmas gifts. It's a fun exhibit.
The sites and sounds of the model train exhibit is great, just listing to the chuff, chuff, chuff and the occasional choo-choo of the train horn, make those memories come rumbling back.
Senek’s love of trains started long ago and has never stopped. Today, he even has an outdoor train track with more than 3,000 feet of track in his backyard.
The annual Christmas train show at Cross Orchards moved outside this year to the G scale layout. The set up remains year around, and Senek said they can run trains year round, and when it snows, they just attach a mini snowplow to the engines and the snow is shoved off the tracks.
The outdoor exhibit at Cross Orchards wraps up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trains have always been part of my life and those long-ago Christmas memories of my toy train set seem to always chug back to life this time of year.