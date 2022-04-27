At only 43-years-old, Angela Avila had the wake-up call of a lifetime. The mother of 5 was working as the attendance secretary at Palisade High School when her life flashed before her eyes. Her blood pressure spiked to 200/180 and she was experiencing excruciating chest pains.
“I was scared and embarrassed all at the same time. 9-1-1 was called and I was rushed by ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center,” explains Avila.
It was clear to Avila, her struggle with obesity had reached its tipping point. She was 257 pounds, on medication for high blood pressure and suffered from sleep apnea. She knew she needed to make a change.
“I was fearful of what my future would look like. Having a son with a disability, knowing that I may not be around for the rest of his life terrified me,” Avila adds.
That’s when Avila picked up the phone and took the first step to making a change in her life. She called the St. Mary’s Bariatric Program and was teamed up with general surgeon Teyen Shiao, MD.
“Angela was a perfect candidate for gastric bypass surgery. We performed the surgery via the Davinci robot. With the robotic platform, I’m able to control the instruments from across the room without even touching the patient. The instruments have such a degree of dexterity that it’s almost as if I have both my hands within Angela’s abdomen without actually touching her,” says Teyen Shiao, MD, bariatric surgeon.
“It definitely put my mind at ease knowing I had two skilled surgeons in the operating room – Dr. Shiao and WALL-E the robot,” Avila laughs.
Robotic surgery comes with great benefits: it has lower complication rates, reduced blood loss, and smaller incisions.
“Angela was discharged from the hospital the very next day. From day one she did not require her blood pressure medication anymore and she was able to get off her CPAP machine within six weeks,” Shiao explains.
Prior to bariatric surgery, Avila had tried numerous weight loss surgeries but none as effective as this.
“I was surprised by how fast the weight came off of me. Every week just seeing the scale dip 10 pounds, 15 pounds. Now I’ve hit what we call wonderland. I’m under 200 pounds,” Avila says with a smile.
For Avila, the weight may have come off easily, but she stresses there was nothing easy about the journey.
“It wasn’t easy at all. You learn an entire different lifestyle of eating. What to eat, what not to eat, and you have to remember not to drink after you eat. You have to pick the right foods and make healthy choices,” she explains.
“They have to be committed. It’s a long process. We ask people to give up soda to give up beer, champagne, to give up nicotine to give up sweets. Most of us can do that for a couple of days, but to do that lifelong is quite a challenge,” Shiao adds.
Nine months post surgery, Avila has lost 104 pounds and is still going strong.
“I don’t even recognize the person that I see in the mirror. I’m like, who is that lady who is that beautiful, smaller woman looking back at me in the mirror? It’s exciting,” exclaims Avila.
And as rewarding as the physical appearance benefits may be, nothing can trump the health benefits.
“Bariatric surgery is not cosmetic surgery, it’s about health. The weight loss leads to better health in terms of not needing medications for high blood pressure or diabetes, and not needing a CPAP machine for sleep apnea. Cosmetics is secondary,” stresses Shiao.
For Angela, the decision to call the St. Mary’s Bariatric Program was her opportunity to a new lease on life.
“This surgery has changed my life in so many ways, but the most is I feel good every day I wake up and I don’t hurt.”
To learn more about Angela’s journey and the options for Bariatric Surgery, visit scl.health\weightloss.