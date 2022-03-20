Adalyn Meyer’s monster is named Ady.
He eats “eyes. Real eyes!” proclaimed the 5-year-old, her own eyes wide and determined at the outrageousness of this fact.
Ady also eats “trash” — “And teeth” — “And houses” — “And trash cookies with spiders on them!”
And by this time, Adalyn was smiling mischievously about her monster, who she planned to sleep with that night despite his scary eating habits, red body, three eyes and sharp purple teeth.
While Adalyn finished her own snack and talked about her monster, all 6 inches of Ady were tucked away in the preschooler’s cubby at Creative Avenues in Grand Junction, waiting to go home with her on Thursday.
He was one of 17 monsters in the cubbies, all made of bright felt and buttons by Grand Junction High School students and the product of a project started in mid-February.
That was when students in Grand Junction’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club (FCCLA) and the American Sign Language class first visited the preschoolers at Creative Avenues.
They taught the 4- and 5-year-olds how to sign the words “monster,” “scary” and “child,” then they read the book “How I Met My Monster” by Amanda Knoll and illustrated by Howard McWilliams. Each time one of those three words were read, the kids signed it, said Reina Clark, 16, and Morgan Carter, 17, who are both members of FCCLA and leading this project.
“How I Met My Monster” tells the story of a boy who meets several monsters looking for a child who matches them. By the end of the book, the monster Gabe becomes “the monster for me,” the boy says. “His snorts and ooze were perfect.”
After reading the book, members of the club encouraged the preschoolers to draw their own monsters, give them names and descriptions.
“They were super engaged,” Carter said. “It was so cute.”
The teenagers took the preschoolers’ designs back to Grand Junction High School, where students in the fashion design class got involved.
They transformed those designs into colorful, stuffed monsters using felt to make odd appendages, horns and spikes, crazy eyes, spots and yarn “scribbles.”
Jenn Campbell-Wilson, who teaches the fashion design class that is part of the Family and Consumer Science program at the high school, said some students looked at those scribbles in the original drawings and asked, “how am I supposed to interpret this?”
But they did their best to bring those monsters to life and then they went beyond, making coordinating key-chains with a picture of each monster and its name. They also created a digital, talking version of every monster that could be accessed using a QR code scanned by an adult.
All this was packed into paper bags labeled with the preschoolers’ names and delivered to Creative Avenues on Thursday morning by Clark, Carter and the fashion design students.
The preschoolers delightedly lifted their stuffed monsters from the bags. “Wow! Look at mine!” squealed a boy as the high schoolers pulled out cellphones to show the kids the talking versions of their monsters.
“This is how we learned the basics of hand sewing,” said Lily Echanove, 18, explaining how she and other students in the fashion design class stitched the stuffed monsters.
For her and Cash Simpson, 17, fashion design usually has more to do with upcycling clothing and the line of shirts and original patches they are creating. The monster project was different, and it was fun to see the little kids jumping up and down holding their monsters, they said.
And the preschoolers also were eager to talk about their monsters.
“This is awesome. Mine’s the scariest,” said Niko Wrisley-Kellum, 5, admiring his green monster named Rocky that had dark green horns and blue eyes.
“He has pincers to pinch you,” he said to Maya Suazo, 5, who was sitting next to him.
But Maya was busy staring into her monster’s red button eyes. “I love it,” she said.
Niko was not deterred. “He likes to eat rocks,” he said, explaining his monster’s name. Rocky also eats oranges and has pincers “because he likes to scratch and protect me from cheetahs.”
Maya’s monster is named Valentine and only eats only spaghetti, never meatballs.
“She spits on the flowers!” she said.
“To make them smell pretty,” Niko offered.
“Yeah!” Maya said.
Riley Saunders’ favorite colors are orange and blue, and so his monster named Dave was understandably those exact colors.
“He is scared of playing with me because I make scary faces,” the 5-year-old said as he carefully placed Dave back in the bag to take to his cubby before heading to the snack table.
Wesley Leohard’s monster, on the other hand, isn’t scared of anything, and his name is Poki. He sports a fringe of green and yellow around a long torso of yellow, green and orange with what might be five narrow red rectangular eyes.
Poki likes strawberries, he said.
Sitting next to Wesley and having finished her snack, Adalyn had more to say about her monster’s diet, of course.
“He loves bugs on cookies,” she said, adding to her list.
The preschoolers were satisfied with their monsters, and so were the high schoolers. Clark and Carter plan to give a presentation about the project at a state leadership conference for FCCLA in Denver in April.
And while that’s a nice touch to conclude the project, seeing shocked and delighted faces of the preschoolers when they saw their monsters probably was the best part, the teens said.
I was worth it “just getting to see all the kids so happy and to give them something they can keep,” Clark said.