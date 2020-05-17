Obviously, I have spent approximately 437 hours this past week thinking about murder hornets.
Two of them were discovered in Washington state recently, and this is bad news for a lot of reasons:
1. This non-native invasive species could have a devastating effect on our already threatened bee populations, thus impacting our ability to, you know, have food ’n stuff.
2. I keep forgetting to discuss them with my friend Melinda, who shares my horrified fascination with Burmese pythons, another non-native invasive species currently ravaging the Everglades. How have we not discussed the murder hornet-Burmese python connection yet? How???
3. Shunichi Makino, a wasp and bee researcher with Japan’s Forestry and Forest Product Research Institute, told National Geographic that getting stung by a murder hornet, more prosaically known as an Asian giant hornet, feels like being “stabbed by a red-hot needle.”
I do not recall ever having been stabbed by a red-hot needle, but one time my sister tried draining the blood from beneath one of my toenails — I dropped a cinder block on it — with a red-hot paper clip, and that hurt a lot. And the blood didn’t even drain! Mainly because I’d forgotten to tell my sister that the injury was months old and the blood was actually dry. Point being, no thanks, murder hornets!
4. I’m reminded of the killer bees of my youth, over which I lost a lot of sleep. I envisioned them as a Visigoth-style horde rampaging up Central American from Brazil and COMING. FOR. US.
Whatever happened to the killer bees, anyway? I miss them as a national nemesis in the same way I miss the commies.
But mainly, this is bad news because I’m feeling very tender and tenuous about my life with nature right now. Specifically, of the 76 peat pods into which I poked seeds several weeks ago, only five currently have anything growing out of them.
Based on some very sad Googling, and one low point when I tearfully asked, “Hey Siri, why didn’t my seeds sprout?” I’ve come to the conclusion that I accidentally broiled them.
With all this time at home, there’s not as much to dilute the intense laser focus of my attention, so I transferred the peat pod tray between the back patio, which is sunny in the morning, to the front stoop with its afternoon sunlight every single day. Keep in mind that the tray has a clear plastic cover, so I can only imagine how hot it got in there with 14 hours of direct sunlight daily.
Of course this is not nature’s fault. I Lennie-ed those seeds so hard, and yes, I just made a cruel “Of Mice and Men” reference. But that’s what I did.
It’s just that there’s only a certain amount I can do to try forming nature into a pattern I might want it, but the vast majority of patterns and shapes are far, far beyond my control or influence. It’s like the great sage of our times, Dr. Ian Malcolm, said: “Life will find a way.”
At this very moment, I have pansies coming up where I never planted them. I mean, I get that wind and seeds are a potent combination, but it’s startling nonetheless. I have a twig trying to become a tree, growing from the stump of a previous tree.
I have a rose bush with aphids, and it’s probably going to keep having aphids because whenever I buy a bag of ladybugs to drop on them, the ladybugs all fly away. Like their house is on fire. And I can’t make them stay, because I can’t control insects! Or much of anything else, nature-wise!
(Also, I tried the solution of sprinkling cayenne pepper around the rose bush and it didn’t work, so I’m open to suggestions.)
Ultimately, I guess I’m reminded again and again that it is a terrifying joy to exist in the natural world. I am but one species among billions – fortunately the species with opposable thumbs, so I can wield clippers and have lilacs in a glass vase right next to me this very minute – and the best I can do is watch and listen and appreciate.
And try to avoid broiling my seeds, not that it matters since the murder hornets are going to get us all anyway.
