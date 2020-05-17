The first graduation at a District 51 school in the spring of COVID-19 went as smoothly as Brandie Hough hoped.
The spokesperson and guidance counselor at Mesa Valley Community School was the mastermind behind the school’s graduation ceremonies on Thursday and Friday. For 20 of the school’s 30 graduating seniors who chose to participate, they received not only their diploma, but also a semblance of the time to shine they would have had at their graduation under normal circumstances.
Each graduate had his or her own 15-minute ceremony, which family and friends watched from their cars in the parking lot facing the stage. After crossing the small bridge to the left of the stage, they received their diplomas from Administrative Director Laurajean Downs, prompting honks — in lieu of claps — from the audience.
“It’s a little different than normal, but it’s a lot better than I expected it to be,” said Rylan Sander, the first to graduate from the school Thursday morning. “They have the stage and music and the pictures set up everywhere, so that’s nice. I think they did a very good job.”
The school took extra steps to ensure its graduates a special ceremony despite the limitations. “Pomp and Circumstance,” the traditional graduation song, was played on speakers during the ceremony. Downs read the poem “You Mustn’t Quit” by William J. Bennett as inspiration for the graduates’ futures. After the ceremony, graduates had time to greet everyone who came to support them, provided no more than 10 people were outside of their car at a time and everyone was wearing a mask.
“It was very, very different,” said Bryce Hallmark, who is set to attend Colorado Mesa University for filmmaking. “Legally, they did the best they could. I had a good time, and I really enjoyed coming here.”
“I think it was actually pretty cool and I really appreciate everything everyone’s done to put this together,” added Lorna Waters. “I think it turned out pretty sweet … Getting to have your own time just for you made it pretty special, honestly.”
Because each graduate fills a one-hour time slot, these ceremonies were all-day affairs for Downs, Hough and staff. The final ceremony ended close to 9 p.m. Friday, prompting the school to turn on the lights it had strung along the trees behind the stage.
For Mesa Valley Community School staff, the effort and time were worth it to provide seniors a worthwhile final day of being a high schooler.
Hough came up with and subsequently scrapped as many as eight other graduation ideas before arriving at the parking lot method.
“Every time I would plan one that I felt met federal mandates and the governor’s mandates and county mandates, maybe it wouldn’t work for the district and our board,” Hough said.
“It was a huge give-and-take of trying to please everyone. At one point in time, we had it scheduled at the Delta drive-in and the health department down there didn’t like my plan. That was really what got me excited about doing a drive-in sort of philosophy. When that fell through, I said, ‘I’m done planning ceremonies. I’m going to do one that’s tight and conservative that will meet everyone’s needs.’ That’s how I arrived at this one.”
Some students also got to replicate the feeling of graduating right next to their friend. Felicity Sky and her friend, Sara, were part of one of two ceremonies dedicated to multiple graduates.
“Since it’s such a small class, they allowed them to pick a friend to walk with if they’re both graduating,” said Felicity’s mother, Kristin Propst. “It was up to them. The girls have known each other for all of high school and are pretty close. They decided to be partners.”
The graduation ceremonies weren’t the only way departing seniors were honored. Normally for Mesa Valley Community School, each student submits 15 photos and a song to be made into a slideshow that plays at graduation.
This year, those slideshows weren’t aired at graduation, but they did make it to the silver screen.
“Each student went home with a DVD of their slideshow so they can play it at home,” Hough said.
“The Delta (Tru Vu) Drive-In played their slideshows, too (after movie screenings Thursday and Friday)… They were so generous to us.”