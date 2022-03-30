In 2014, while living in California, Dominic Schmidt was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a weakening of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.
“They’re not sure why I got it, or really when I got it, but it doesn’t matter; I have it,” he says.
A heavy equipment operator and supervisor for forty years, Dominic was forced to retire.
“Initially, it was quite a shock. I was still a relatively young man and wasn’t ready for this kind of diagnosis and the changes it brought to my life.”
In 2018 he and his wife, Teresa, moved to Grand Junction where they sought out a good cardiologist. They were referred to interventional and structural cardiologist Dr. Soubhi Azzouz at St. Mary’s Heart & Vascular Institute.
“We were so fortunate to find Dr. Azzouz,” says Dominic. “He’s been such a blessing to us.”
According to Dr. Azzouz, clinical tests showed that Dominic not only suffered from a weakened heart muscle, but also had a leakage of the mitral valve.
“Every time his weak heart tried to push the blood forward, the mitral valve was not helping at all, and a lot of this blood was just going back to his lungs,” Dr. Azzouz explained.
Dr. Azzouz immediately put Dominic on a new regimen of medical therapy. “We wanted to give medication the best shot to see if he was going to respond. Once we were certain that the medicine alone wasn’t going to be enough for him, we involved the heart surgeons to see if he could be fixed surgically.
“In discussion with Dominic, the surgeons, and our structural heart team, we decided on the MitraClip as a procedure to help with his symptoms.”
FDA approved in the U.S. since 2014, the MitraClip is a novel technology that St. Mary’s began utilizing last year.
“Traditionally, the way to fix a leaky valve involved cutting the chest open and either stitching the valve or replacing the whole valve,” explains Dr. Azzouz. “We didn’t think Dominic’s heart was strong enough to tolerate having his chest opened and his heart stopped to fix the valve. Fortunately, we have this technology, which is essentially a stitch that we can put in by accessing the heart through a vein with a catheter. Because it’s a much less invasive procedure, the recovery time is very short. It worked very well for Dominic, and he was able to go home the day after the procedure.”
“The results of the procedure were amazing,” says Dominic. “I felt better just a couple hours after recovering from surgery. The tingling in my fingers is gone, my clarity of mind is much better, my stamina has improved, and I can breathe again.”
“We really take pride in what we do here at St. Mary’s,” says Dr. Azzouz. “This is not a one-man job; It takes a full team to provide these advanced therapies here on the Western Slope. We’re honored to be able to provide these services to our patients locally.”
“Prior to the procedure I wasn’t thinking about my next 30-year plan,” says Dominic, “I was just trying to get through the next 30 minutes. Now my wife and I are working on our next 30-year plan. I think there is a future now.”
You can see the video of Dominic’s personal story online at scl.health\Dominic.