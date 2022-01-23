Barbara Churchley ran seven half-marathons in seven days in seven states in July.
Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota — it was 91.7 miles of running.
Then she turned around and ran the Idaho Falls Half Marathon on July 31 and accomplished her goal of completing a half-marathon in every U.S. state.
But the running numbers don’t end there for Churchley, 70.
She has run a full marathon in every state.
She has run a marathon on every continent.
She hiked all 58 of the 14ers in Colorado by the time she was 58 years old.
“I am very goal-oriented,” Churchley said. “Without a goal, I am a slob.”
And other than some shin splints way back when she first started running in her 20s, she really hasn’t had any injuries, despite mostly running on asphalt.
“I guess I have incredible knees and hips,” Churchley said with a laugh.
She’s an avid birder, an award-winning oil and pastel artist, a retired certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers, and she absolutely loves to travel. If a marathon, half-marathon or mountain happens to be involved, all the better.
“She has no quit in her and once she sets her mind to her goals, she doesn’t let anything get in her way,” said her son, Derek Temple.
He has climbed half a dozen 14ers with his mom — “anything that had any technical climbing on it, I would help her with,” he said.
He also did some running with her while growing up. However, when Churchley visited him in Seattle in 2002, it was his then-girlfriend that his mom dragged out to run the Seattle Marathon. That girlfriend is now his wife, so it worked out well.
“Whether it’s me or some of her other friends, she is great about bringing people along with her,” he said.
Back when Churchley started running, it really was just her and Derek. He was 2 and she was 20 and working at a bank in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she grew up.
After overhearing someone talk about running, she took Derek to the local track. He would play in the center of the track while she ran around it. “There was no goal in mind,” she said.
They later moved to Colorado, and while Churchley was out shopping one day, she noticed a man running. She passed him twice, two hours apart, and thought, “what?!”
Not long afterward, she told the women in her aerobic-dance class that she wanted to run a marathon. One of them decided to join her.
On May 2, 1982, they completed the United Bank of Denver Mile High Marathon. Churchley finished in four hours, 15 minutes, and was dehydrated.
But a year later, she did the race again, this time finishing in three hours, 50 minutes.
In 1984, she did two marathons, one of them in Athens, Greece, while she and her husband at the time were on a six-month trip around the world with stops in Europe, Egypt and China.
At that point in her life, “the only reason to run was to stay in shape,” Churchley said.
When she wasn’t traveling, working or running, she was backpacking, rock climbing and kayaking, and had started to bag Colorado’s mountain peaks above 14,000 feet, beginning with Mount Shavano.
Meanwhile, she did the New York City Marathon in 1989 — “I just wanted to do New York” — and on a trip to Alaska in 2002, she ran the Mayor’s Midnight Sun Marathon in Anchorage.
That same year she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania en route to polishing off Colorado’s 14ers in 2009 by hiking Capitol Peak.
With one goal completed, she decided to go for another.
Ever since her visit to China in the ’80s, she had wanted to return to see how it had changed. In 2011, she did just that, and “it was astonishing. The number of high-rises and things,” she said.
Running the Great Wall Marathon also came with a certain amount of astonishment. There were thousands of steps to go up and down and one narrow section with a 40-foot drop on one side that created quite a bottleneck for the runners who had to pass single file.
“It was something,” she said.
With three marathons on different continents already done, Churchley thought she might as well run the rest of the continents.
She ran the Punta Arenas Marathon in Punta Arenas, Chile, the White Continent Marathon on King George Island and the Auckland Marathon in Auckland, New Zealand, all in 2013.
She also decided to pursue finishing a marathon in every state and made good on that commitment that year by completing six marathons in different states, including five in five days: Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The next year, she ran seven marathons and accomplished her continents’ goal on June 14, 2014, at the Victoria Falls Marathon in Zimbabwe. Park rangers were posted along the route just in case wild animals came too close, but all she saw were warthogs and cape buffalo along the 26.2 miles of the race, Churchley said.
On May 11, 2018, she reached her states’ marathon goal in Branchville, New Jersey. It was the fourth marathon in four days in four states, a series of events put on by Mainly Marathons.
It was cause for celebration, but by that time Churchley was hot on the heels of another goal: completing a half-marathon in every state.
She wanted to reach that goal by her 70th birthday in 2021, and she was almost there when the pandemic hit. Even then, “I still finished at 70,” Churchley said.
Now she is trying to decide what to do next.
She swims three days a week, bikes a lot and lifts weights nearly every day. As of late, running has gone on the back burner after Churchley found out she as has a torn meniscus, an injury that didn’t happen while running, she said.
However, she is considering doing a mini-triathlon.
She’s also thinking about taking on Colorado’s 13ers or climbing to the highest point of every state.
Whatever she decides to do, Churchley isn’t anywhere near ready to give up her adventures.
For her, marathons and half-marathons, of which she has finished more than 60 each, were a way to see the country and the world. They weren’t about running fast.
In fact, her secret to covering so many miles was to sometimes “just go slow,” she said.
And add to that a smile and enthusiasm in your step.
“If you have a dream, you cannot wait,” she said. “You have to do it now or train for it or lead a lifestyle that leads to it.”