From a seat on the Flat Top Flyer chairlift, Mike Kruger is easy to spot.
Wearing a red motorcycle helmet, he twirls a 360 on top of a mogul on the run below the lift at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Then he skis backward to another mogul, spins around and repeats.
It’s a unique technique that seems to be all Kruger’s own.
“I’m sure everybody has a different name for it — who’s-that-nutjob kind of a name. But I don’t have a name for it other than skiing backward, basically,” said Kruger, 65.
Kruger’s name likely is a familiar one to many in the Grand Valley. He and his wife, Jeanie Kruger, started Kruger Roofing in the 1980s, a business they sold about eight years ago.
But Kruger is originally from northern Iowa, “where they’re basically not skiing,” he said.
He arrived in the valley during the oil shale boom in the early 1980s, and when Exxon left, “I decided to stick it out. I really did like the area,” he said.
He had construction experience and when someone told him they had a roof that was leaking, he fixed it. “I built a business out of fixing one roof,” he said. “I didn’t dream of becoming a roofer. It just kind of fell into place.”
When it came to skiing, he occasionally went up to ski at Powderhorn as work allowed.
It was about 25 years ago that he had the time and money to get more serious about skiing.
“I took lessons along the way so that I could get good form and be able to ski the blues and, eventually, the black diamond moguls,” he said.
He skied at Powderhorn or would drive to Loveland Ski Area, Breckenridge, Aspen or Telluride, which was “one of my favorites,” he said. “I’ve been to most all the resorts.”
When the high-speed Flat Top Flyer opened at Powderhorn at the start of the 2015-16 ski season, “it really made it into a whole new mountain for me,” he said.
He could get more runs in, which helped with the latest challenge he had given himself: skiing backward.
With twin-tip rocker skis, he figured out how to ski backward on blue runs, then moved on to black runs, and “then I decided that there must be a way to ski backward down the moguls. That was my ultimate goal,” Kruger said.
His biggest problem was seeing and figuring out where to go next, backward, on the moguls, he said.
He realized that if he spun around while on the top of a mogul he could find that next turn.
“Sometimes, if I think I’m getting myself in trouble, I do another circle,” he said. “It’s very random. I never do the same thing every time.”
However, with each run his goal is to do less spinning and more backward skiing. “If I’ve got a good rhythm … then I can do quite a bit of backward skiing without having to spin around to look,” Kruger said.
He doesn’t wear ski goggles because he finds they block his peripheral vision, which he uses a lot while spinning.
He prefers to wear his red motorcycle helmet with a pull-down visor. “And I use that helmet for my motorcycling,” Kruger said.
He likes to ride his trials motorcycle out in the desert north of Grand Junction. It’s among other of his interests, along with woodcarving, woodturning and target shooting. “I’ll golf if I have to,” he said.
He has two stepdaughters and four granddaughters to keep up with, and his construction background still follows him around at home and at other properties he owns.
“I’m always fixing and doing handyman stuff,” he said.
During the winter, he makes it up to Powderhorn about once a week and prefers sunny days because he can see better. He gets to the mountain about 11 a.m. and skis until 3 or 4 in the afternoon.
Powderkeg and Kiddiekeg are his favorite runs to practice on and, since they are right under the chairlift, Kruger often is on the receiving end of teenagers’ whooping and hollering.
He’s had a couple people stop him and “said they like what I’m doing. They think it’s pretty cool … Even the kids want to learn how to do that.”
He’ll get on the chairlift and be recognized: “It’s you! In the red helmet!”
Other than that, Kruger is pretty sure people are busy doing their own thing and likely don’t think much about him.
He enjoys the challenge of skiing and how it helps him to stay in shape and keep his balance. And just so folks know, “I have no problem going downhill normal. I don’t like going fast, though,” he said.
“I hope everyone can get out and enjoy God’s creation,” Kruger said. “There’s no excuse for not finding something to do around here.”