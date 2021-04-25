Outdoor Wilderness Lab takes class outside for middle schoolers

After finding macroinvertebrates in a creek and a hike through rusty red terrain, the sixth-graders were ready for lunch.
“The hike was pretty enjoyable,” said Logan Waggoner, 12, munching on his food. Hanging around his neck on a string was a wooden disk designed with the nature name he chose for the day: Lichen Logan.
Admittedly, Waggoner was excited to miss classes inside Mount Garfield Middle School for a day of learning outside under trees, next to a creek or on a trail.
“I’d like a lot more of it,” he said before leaving the sheltered lunch area for OWLs problem-solving Challenge Course followed by some archery.
Waggoner and a number of other Mount Garfield Middle School students spent Thursday’s Earth Day at a day camp at School District 51’s Outdoor Wilderness Lab, known as OWL, located next to the Gateway School in Gateway.
The hands-on outdoor science program was started in 2010 by Greg Weckenbrock, who was then a science teacher at Bookcliff Middle School, He developed the program in a continuing partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Weckenbrock now teaches at OWL fulltime at its campus in Gateway. That campus opened in 2020 and hosted students for only a couple weeks before the pandemic kept both teachers and students at home.
OWL reopened in March to sixth-graders for day camps and plans to offer three-day, two-night experiences starting in the fall, Weckenbrock said.
Getting students outside with their hands dirty as they investigate and learn is so different from watching a video about a subject in science, he said.
A takes a little while, but suddenly students begin to realize they can learn from everything around them outside, he said.
Not only has he seen academic growth, but he has noticed personal growth especially in students who attended OWL’s overnight outings before the pandemic.
Away from school and home and with a new nature name, it is a chance for students to think about who they are or want to be in a safe, instructive environment, he said.
With the current day camps, that window is smaller but it’s open, he said.
“Everyone deserves a place outside,” said Alycen Reinhart who has the nature name Rainbow Reinhart. She is a Colorado Mesa University environmental science major, and this semester she is an intern with OWL.
“I can’t have a bad day when I’m outside,” she said.
It nearly broke her heart when she asked a student what he did when outside and he said, “I just usually sit in my backyard.”
And her favorite quote at OWL came from another student on a hike. His mouth dropped open at amazement at the Gateway view and he said, “This looks like a postcard!”
Students often are nervous when they arrive at OWL’s campus, but then they get to hike, see animal tracks and turkey poop, shoot arrows in the archery range and play in the creek, Reinhart said.
She likes the reaction students have to looking for macroinvertebrates in the creek, she said. Macroinvertebrates are small animals without backbones such as crawdads, larva, mayflies, stoneflies or aquatic worms.
Students look at the creek and say, “the water’s gross! Nothing lives in there.” Then they find all these little animals and sometimes fish. “They love it,” Reinhart said.
This isn’t science for slouches, either, she said. “This is what I do in my college courses.”
Reinhart also appreciates the emphasis OWL’s curriculum places on conservation, even on its archery range where students can learn about the hunting side of wildlife management while getting a taste for a sport many kids have never tried.
“How do I do this at school?” one student asked Reinhart after shooting with a bow for the first time. “I didn’t know I would be good at this.”
Archery and looking for macroinvertebrates were a couple of the things Delaney Stevens, 11, was looking forward to at OWL, she said over lunch.
But carrying capacity and the differences in deer antlers were among the she learned about while on a hike that morning.
Carrying capacity is the number of animals the land can support for without being damaged, she said, the nature name “Doe Delaney” marked on her name tag.
And white-tail deer have antlers with points that grow from one main antler while mule deer have antlers that fork and grow in different directions, she said.
This is practical science, outside in a real-world setting, Weckenbrock said.
Some days students learn in the pouring rain and other days they are in bright sunshine, but the experience is always “memorable and long lasting,” he said.