In 2022, one hundred percent of Dr. Kevin Borchard’s patients were discharged home. His patients did not go to skilled nursing facilities or inpatient rehabilitation centers, a testament to their improved mobility following surgery. His patients walked an average of 336 feet day of surgery, which ranks 35% higher than patients in Stryker’s Insightful Data Analytics database.

Dr. Kevin Borchard continues to see high demand for his skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training. Patients travel from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado, for his specialized orthopedic services. Because of this, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) continues to grow exponentially with outstanding patient outcomes.

CAO is proud to announce compelling data and performance numbers from Dr. Borchard’s 2022 surgical patient data, which included his elective total hip and knee replacements.