In 2022, one hundred percent of Dr. Kevin Borchard’s patients were discharged home. His patients did not go to skilled nursing facilities or inpatient rehabilitation centers, a testament to their improved mobility following surgery. His patients walked an average of 336 feet day of surgery, which ranks 35% higher than patients in Stryker’s Insightful Data Analytics database.
Dr. Kevin Borchard continues to see high demand for his skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training. Patients travel from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado, for his specialized orthopedic services. Because of this, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) continues to grow exponentially with outstanding patient outcomes.
CAO is proud to announce compelling data and performance numbers from Dr. Borchard’s 2022 surgical patient data, which included his elective total hip and knee replacements.
Stryker, the owner of theMako SmartRobotics™ System, reviews patient outcomes and compares Dr. Borchard’s patient data set against their Insightful Data Analytics database (IDA), which contains 1 million patient records,105 million actionable data points across 147 active facilities nationwide.
Christer Ljungqvist, PT, COMT, CDN, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at Pioneers Medical Center, continues to see remarkable outcomes in Dr. Borchard’s patients immediately after surgery.
“I have had the pleasure of working directly with Dr. Borchard for about five years,” said Ljungqvist. “I see amazing results from his surgeries. The outcomes from Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacements are outstanding in comparison. I see lower pain levels, and range of motion is coming along quicker, and recovery time is much shorter,” he said.
Furthermore, Dr. Borchard’s patients spent less time in the hospital. His 30-day patient return to the hospital averaged 0.83% compared to the IDA national average of 1.32%. His 90-day emergency department/observation return average was 4.15%, which was lower than the IDA average of 4.91%. None of Dr. Borchard’s patients received a blood transfusion, whereas 0.61% of the IDA database did have a blood transfusion.
Ron S. is one of Dr. Borchard’s patients seeing great success with his bilateral knee replacements.
“When I first saw Dr. Borchard, he told me that both my knees were about shot, between arthritis, bone spurs, lack of cartridge, and years of abuse. In the months prior to the surgery, I had slowed down significantly. My knees ached continually, and the thought of walking downhill or going downstairs made me cringe. It was time, and I chose to have both knees done simultaneously,” Ron said.
“If I had it to do over again, I certainly would,” Ron S. said, “I believe this procedure is far advanced from when my wife had a knee replacement years ago. I know I am experiencing less pain and walking around much sooner. Another point about this procedure, the scars on my knees are nearly invisible!”
Last fall, CAO added approximately 4,000 sq. ft. of additional clinic space to their existing 11,000 sq. ft. orthopedic specialty clinic. The addition includes seven new exam rooms, more offices, storage areas, an expanded nurse station, and a waiting area for sick patients with ventilation that will exhaust the air from the waiting area.