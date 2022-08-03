Having uncontrolled severe pain can be described as a fresh hell that at times may be unbearable. This impacts your day-to-day life, completing simple tasks, caring for yourself or loved ones, being productive at work, and so much more. This pain may be new to you as a result of a recent motor vehicle crash or work-related injury. Or, the pain can be chronic from complications from a debilitating disease you’ve lived with most of or all of your life.
To us, the reasons why you seek treatment or rather pain alleviation are far less important than working together to create an achievable plan for lifelong comfort. Anything short of living your best life is unacceptable. Dr. Ellen Price recognized her passion for physician medicine and rehabilitation when she witnessed their gains in movement, pain control, and achieving physical goals. It was inspiring.
“I enjoy seeing patients and helping them achieve their highest level of function,” she said recently.
Family Health West Pain Management’s top five injuries for treatment, include neck pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and lower back pain. Whether you slept wrong on a recent camping trip or suffered a serious ski injury, Dr. Price and her team have many options to care for you and get your recovery back in line with living your best life.
Patients teach and inspire doctors too. Controlling pain impacts everything in a patient’s life from sleep to attitude, motivation, movement, appetite, etc. Dr. Price said she has used osteopathic manipulative techniques and acupuncture to improve her options for caring for patients with acute and chronic pain. Patients are typically referred to the Pain Management Clinic to obtain a rehabilitation consultation for multiple medical conditions such as spinal cord injury, shoulder pain, and hand numbness but the most common condition is acute or chronic lower back pain. In an adult’s lifetime, about 80% of people will experience lower back pain at one time or another. There is an in-depth process for assessment and creating a treatment plan that includes a review of the patient’s medical history, x-rays, MRI, and musculoskeletal assessment.
Successful treatment doesn’t start with opioids but rather could include physical therapy, yoga, acupuncture, herbal and natural treatments, injections, manipulation and much more. If you find yourself in need of a pain management plan, we invite you to connect with FHW Rehabilitative Medicine Clinic by calling 970-858-2585.