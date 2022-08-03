Options for pain management

Family Health West Pain Management’s top five injuries for treatment, include neck pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and lower back pain.

 Courtesy Photo

Having uncontrolled severe pain can be described as a fresh hell that at times may be unbearable. This impacts your day-to-day life, completing simple tasks, caring for yourself or loved ones, being productive at work, and so much more. This pain may be new to you as a result of a recent motor vehicle crash or work-related injury. Or, the pain can be chronic from complications from a debilitating disease you’ve lived with most of or all of your life.

To us, the reasons why you seek treatment or rather pain alleviation are far less important than working together to create an achievable plan for lifelong comfort. Anything short of living your best life is unacceptable. Dr. Ellen Price recognized her passion for physician medicine and rehabilitation when she witnessed their gains in movement, pain control, and achieving physical goals. It was inspiring.