Calvin Hofer’s office was covered in Dixie cups, all lined up across the floor and around music instrument cases. A pyramid of cups rose from his desk.
Hofer discovered the prank around April Fool’s Day after being out of town for a few days, but it wasn’t the first time his office at Colorado Mesa University had been redecorated.
There was a balloon incident a couple years ago. Balloons packed his office, rising two thirds of the way up the walls. Another time, his office was gift wrapped.
“It’s all in good fun,” Calvin said with a smile about his students, who pulled the pranks under the semi-averted eyes of other faculty members. “They’re good kids.”
After the end of the semester in May, however, the pranksters will need to set their sights on someone else. Calvin is moving out of his office and retiring from full-time teaching.
“I don’t think of this as retiring so much as retreading,” said Calvin, who headed up the music department for 17 of the 23 years he has taught as the director of bands at the university.
A year ago, he and his wife, Margaret Hofer, were stuck at home because of the pandemic. “It gave me time to reflect on life,” he said.
The couple began evaluating the possibilities and what they wanted to do if they could. They decided the time to make a lifestyle change was now.
The Hofers, who are both in their late 50s, are among many who because of the pandemic decided to make changes to their lives for one reason or another.
One-in-five Americans relocated because of the pandemic or know someone who has, according to a Pew Research Center survey in 2020.
Nearly a quarter of respondents to a November report by the HR company Morneau Shepell were considering a job or career change.
People adopted pets, bought bikes and took to the trails, and found that they either really enjoyed working from home or they didn’t, or that they liked learning online or they really didn’t. For many, it was time to consider what they wanted in life.
“I think that our society as whole is going to come out of the pandemic re-thinking how we do things,” Calvin said.
The change Calvin and Margaret Hofer decided to move forward with was to sell nearly everything — Calvin isn’t ready to part with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle just yet — and to hit the road in their RV.
Margaret, who began teaching music in 1986 and has been in School District 51 for 23 years, six of those as the principal at Loma Elementary School, also will retire in May.
They know of other couples who waited too long to retire, and sickness or death prevented them from doing what they hoped with those years. “We don’t want that to be us,” Margaret said.
Their two sons are grown and out of the house, and “we don’t have grandkids yet, so it’s the perfect time,” she said.
The Hofers’ decision may come as a surprise to those who know Calvin from his position at CMU or as the director of Grand Junction Rockestra, a professional rock ‘n’ roll orchestra that raises scholarship funds for CMU’s music department.
“He’s just done so much for the department,” said Darin Kamstra, who became head of the music department when Calvin stepped away from that spot several years ago. “He’s just a tireless advocate for the department and the arts in general. … Without his efforts, there’s no question, we wouldn’t be where we are at today.”
Among Calvin’s credits from his tenure at CMU was the growth in the number of music majors from about 50 to more than 135. The department gained new music degree programs and faculty positions, there was the development of the Maverick Stampede marching band and the creation of the CMU Middle School Music Camp and the Best of the West Music Festival.
With all of these, Calvin credited faculty and CMU administration with helping along the way. That said, “we’ve been doing things my way for 23 years. It’s time for a new vision,” he noted.
However, one thing (like his Harley) that he’s not ready to give up just yet is Grand Junction Rockestra. Calvin founded Rockestra more than 10 years ago modeled after a similar group in Sioux City, Iowa. He’ll be back to the Grand Valley to continue directing, he said.
He also will teach two classes for CMU, but both will be online allowing him to teach from nearly anywhere.
So come June, Calvin and Margaret plan to head to Yellowstone National Park. From there, they’ll return to Colorado for their younger son’s wedding in Carbondale, then they’ll be at a music camp in South Dakota and visiting family. They’ll be back in the Grand Valley for the start of the Rockestra season in August. After that the real adventure will begin.
“We are excited to explore the country,” Calvin said. “The goal is to follow 70-degree weather.”
And as the couple does, there are plenty of places they want to go.
“I have a two-page bucket list,” Calvin said.
He encouraged Margaret to start her own bucket list, but “I read his and go, yeah, that’s me too,” she said.
They both want to see all the national parks. They want to see many of the great concert halls around the nation and take in as much live music as possible in all genres. “Good music is good music,” Calvin said. “I like it all.”
He’ll take along his trumpet and cornet, and Margaret will bring her flute, and if there is an opportunity to play, they will.
Calvin is looking forward to discovering the South and New England. “I enjoy Civil War history,” he said.
Margaret wants to get up into Canada. She eventually would like to make it to Alaska, but “it’s a long haul, and the roads aren’t great,” she said. Michigan is on her agenda, along with the East Coast down to Florida.
She’s a beach person, and Calvin is more of a forest person, “so we always have to balance that between the two of us,” Margaret said.
“We’re just ready to move on. We have friends all over the nation,” she said.
Moochdocking, or camping for free at a friend’s house, is definitely part of the Hofers’ plans. Among the moochdocking spots Calvin has in mind is the Idaho home of Kirk Gustafson, the former musical director for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. “He’s a good buddy,” Calvin said.
About four years ago, after the Hofers bought their RV as a way to commit themselves to taking a summer vacation each year, Margaret began doing lot of research into RV living and minimalist living. She follows a number of YouTube channels on the subjects.
“We’re hoping to start a YouTube channel,” said Calvin, who doubted they would try to monetize the channel. “I don’t want to put that much work into it,” he admitted.
The channel will be for friends and family who want to follow their adventures, he said.
They’ve already begun the process of selling or otherwise parting from belongings they won’t take with them. “Once you get rid of one or two things, it’s easy to get rid of more,” Margaret said.
“One of the things we realized is we don’t want to leave our kids with a house full of junk,” she said. “We just want to leave them with that sense of adventure and all the great memories of the places we’ve been.”