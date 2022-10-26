Pamela Shafer

After being flagged as a result of her routine mammogram, a follow up mammogram led to a breast cancer diagnosis for  Scenic Elementary kindergarten teacher Pamela Shafer.

 Courtesy Photo

When Pamela Shafer’s routine mammogram came back with flagged results, she didn’t think much of it. Maybe this was typical, she thought, or a benign abnormality. But at her follow-up mammogram and ultrasound, the doctor diagnosed breast cancer.

“If I hadn’t gone back or if I hadn’t had that mammogram, I’d be dying right in front of you without knowing it,” said Shafer, who is a Scenic Elementary kindergarten teacher in Grand Junction.