Pegging Out: April 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022

Here are the April 7 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction
Second place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction
Third place: Michele Nelson, Grand Junction
Fourth place: Marci Purdy, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.