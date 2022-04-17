Pegging Out: April 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the April 14 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionSecond place: Tony Hober, Grand JunctionThird place: Conny Lepper, FruitaMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Joe Alwyn: I don't want to be private with Taylor Swift (NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID BOOSTERS TO BE REQUESTED FOR KIDS 5-11 Jessie Buckley once performed for Queen Elizabeth II Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 42° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/42° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:34 AM Sunset: 07:52:50 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:07 AM Sunset: 07:53:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 46° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/46° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:16 AM Sunset: 07:55:43 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM Sunset: 07:56:41 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 16% 42° 71° Fri Friday 71°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:36 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business