Here are the April 14 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction

Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Third place: Conny Lepper, Fruita

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.