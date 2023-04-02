Pegging Out: April 2, 2023 Apr 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:March 16, first place, Dan Vogel, Grand Junction; second place, Judy Spoerl, Grand Junction; third place, Sylvester Spaeth, Grand Junction; fourth place, Bill Richardson, Grand Junction.Vogel had a rare grand slam, winning all nine games in the tournament.March 23, first place, Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction; second place, Connie Lepper, Fruita.March 30, first place, Barb Miles, Grand Junction; second place, Vogel; third place, Michele Nelson, Grand Junction; fourth place, Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Card Games Geography Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you More from this section Eddie Murphy set for a part in The Pick Up Jane Seymour uses lighting trick to take years off her age Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charge DA quitting case to tackle ‘broader public safety needs’ Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 36° 62° Sat Saturday 62°/36° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:57 AM Sunset: 07:38:07 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 46° 66° Sun Sunday 66°/46° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM Sunset: 07:39:05 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 24% 33° 64° Mon Monday 64°/33° Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:48 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Watching a potential winter storm. Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Tue 36% 26° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/26° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:54:14 AM Sunset: 07:41:01 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: W @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 7% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:52:40 AM Sunset: 07:41:59 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 28° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/28° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:07 AM Sunset: 07:42:56 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 37° 60° Fri Friday 60°/37° A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:49:34 AM Sunset: 07:43:54 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business