Pegging Out: April 23, 2023

Here are the April 20 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction
Second place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction
Third place: Conny Lepper, Fruita

Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.