April 21 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction

Second place: Barbara Miles, Grand Junction

Third place: Susan Miller, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.