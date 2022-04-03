Here are the March 31 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Teresa Marquardt, Grand Junction

Second place: Susan Miller, Grand Junction

Third place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Carrie Cappra, Grand Junction

Fifth place: Barbara Miles, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.