Pegging Out: Aug. 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Here are the Aug. 11 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionSecond place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionThird place: Victor Soden, PalisadeMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670