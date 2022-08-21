Pegging Out: Aug. 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Two Rivers Cribbage Club results for Aug. 18:First place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionSecond place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Grand Junction Rivers Cribbage Club Recommended for you More from this section Richard Engel says his son Henry has died, aged six after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder in 2017. Paul Sorvino hailed 'warrior' by widow Consensus Developed on Managing Hypertension in Children Day Precip Temp Sun 43% 62° 84° Sun Sunday 84°/62° Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:48 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM Sunset: 07:59:24 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/66° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:43 AM Sunset: 07:58 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM Sunset: 07:56:35 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 65° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:09 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 64° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business