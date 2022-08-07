Pegging Out: Aug. 7, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Aug. 4 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction (Grand Slam)Second place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Cribbage Club Sport Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section +11 Stars in the Sky! The top 10 Biggest Celebrity Private Jet Polluters Jimmy Fallon's dream Tonight Show guest is Queen Elizabeth Melanie C 'eternally grateful' to Bryan Adams for solo career encouragement Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 66° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:05 AM Sunset: 08:18:47 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 69° 99° Mon Monday 99°/69° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:59 AM Sunset: 08:17:37 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 71° 99° Tue Tuesday 99°/71° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:21:53 AM Sunset: 08:16:25 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 71° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:22:48 AM Sunset: 08:15:12 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 31% 69° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/69° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 06:23:43 AM Sunset: 08:13:59 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 69° 92° Fri Friday 92°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:38 AM Sunset: 08:12:44 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 23% 69° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:25:32 AM Sunset: 08:11:28 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business