Pegging Out: Dec. 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 4 hrs ago

Here are the Dec. 8 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionSecond place: Teresa Marquardt, Grand JunctionThird place: Conny Lepper, FruitaVogel had a rare grand slam, which means he won nine games in a row.Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670