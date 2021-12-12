Here are the Dec. 9 results of the Two Rivers Cribbage Club Grassroots Tournament:

First place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand Junction

Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Third place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Grand Junction Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.