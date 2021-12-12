Pegging Out: Dec. 12, 2021 Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Dec. 9 results of the Two Rivers Cribbage Club Grassroots Tournament:First place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand JunctionSecond place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction Third place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionFourth place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Grand Junction Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage Cribbage Club Sport Grassroots Tournament Result The Grand Junction Event Center Meeting Recommended for you More from this section Dua Lipa pulls out of Jingle Ball due to laryngitis Emily Ratajkowski never wanted modelling to be her only career ‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on Kazi’s Sibling Bond With Maya & What Yelena’s Arrival Means Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience