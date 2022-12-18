Pegging Out: Dec. 18, 2022 Dec 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Dec. 15 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: John Harris, Grand JunctionSecond place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Cribbage Club Sport Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section Paul Stanley says KISS could continue for years if they wore jeans and trainers Beyonce's Club Renaissance two-nighter sells out 'within minutes' +11 Best new TV shows of 2022 Day Precip Temp Sun 2% 12° 33° Sun Sunday 33°/12° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:50 AM Sunset: 04:53:48 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A clear sky. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 20° 35° Mon Monday 35°/20° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:25 AM Sunset: 04:54:12 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 19° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/19° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:58 AM Sunset: 04:54:39 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wed 6% 18° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM Sunset: 04:55:08 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 19° 27° Thu Thursday 27°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:29:59 AM Sunset: 04:55:38 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Fri 18% 22° 34° Fri Friday 34°/22° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:30:27 AM Sunset: 04:56:11 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 24° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/24° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:30:53 AM Sunset: 04:56:45 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business