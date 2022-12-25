Pegging Out: Dec. 25, 2022 Dec 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Dec. 22 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionSecond place: Conny Lepper, FruitaMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Cribbage Club Sport Meeting Info Result Dan Vogel Recommended for you More from this section Tamar Braxton hospitalised with flu Nicole Scherzinger is dreaming of a Tahiti honeymoon Children’s Firearm Injuries Up During the Pandemic Day Precip Temp Sun 2% 27° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:31:17 AM Sunset: 04:57:25 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 28° 45° Mon Monday 45°/28° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:31:39 AM Sunset: 04:58:03 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tue 38% 39° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/39° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:31:58 AM Sunset: 04:58:42 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Rain. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wed 80% 27° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/27° Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 07:32:16 AM Sunset: 04:59:23 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Thu 22% 29° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/29° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM Sunset: 05:00:06 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Fri 30% 32° 40° Fri Friday 40°/32° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 07:32:45 AM Sunset: 05:00:50 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Sat 60% 35° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/35° Snow to start, then rain. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM Sunset: 05:01:35 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Light snow in the evening will become a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business