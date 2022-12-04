Pegging Out: Dec. 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Nov. 17 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Conny Lepper, FruitaSecond place: John Harris, Grand JunctionThird place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show CDC Will Test New Areas for Polio in Wastewater Christine McVie was dreaming of rejoining ‘Fleetwood Mac’ before her death Day Precip Temp Sun 5% 35° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:45 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Mon 22% 35° 47° Mon Monday 47°/35° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tue 50% 31° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/31° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 58% 28° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/28° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thu 24% 21° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM Sunset: 04:51:38 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 9% 23° 40° Fri Friday 40°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 24% 19° 36° Sat Saturday 36°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM Sunset: 04:51:48 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: W @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business