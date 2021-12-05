Pegging Out: Dec. 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Nov. 18 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionSecond Place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand Junction The Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at The Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Club Player Cribbage The Grand Valley Events Center Sport Info Result Carolyn Volpe Ron Bauer Recommended for you More from this section +11 'I really didn't like the way it felt': These successful actresses started their careers as models Previewing ‘West Side Story,’ Holiday Movies (and a Parody), COVID’s ‘First Wave,’ ‘Dead’ Finales, ‘Succession’ Goes to Italy Cobie Smulders to Reprise Maria Hill Role in Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes