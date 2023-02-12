Pegging Out: Feb. 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are recent results for Two Rivers Cribbage Club:Feb. 2, first place, Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction; second place, Conny Lepper, Fruita; third place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction.Feb. 9, first Place, Michele Nelson, Grand Junction second place, Dan Vogel, Grand Junction; third place, Hober.Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Card Games Sports Recommended for you More from this section Rihanna set to honour her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl Prince Harry was considered for Saturday Night Live hosting gig WWE legend Jerry Lawler flashes a thumbs up after 'massive stroke' Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 26° 46° Sat Saturday 46°/26° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:29 AM Sunset: 05:46:44 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/27° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:20 AM Sunset: 05:47:53 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 38% 31° 48° Mon Monday 48°/31° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:08:10 AM Sunset: 05:49:02 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 62% 24° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/24° Snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 62% Sunrise: 07:06:59 AM Sunset: 05:50:12 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 48% 10° 30° Wed Wednesday 30°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 07:05:47 AM Sunset: 05:51:20 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 10° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/10° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:34 AM Sunset: 05:52:29 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 20° 37° Fri Friday 37°/20° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:20 AM Sunset: 05:53:37 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business