Pegging Out: Feb. 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 7 min ago

Here are the Feb. 16 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionSecond place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionThird place: Susan Miller, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670

Tags Sports Card Games