Here’s the Two Rivers Cribbage Club results for Feb. 17:

First place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Second place: Carlos Baretto, Grand Junction

Third place: Jo Kissinger, Fruita

Fourth place: Marci Purdy, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.