Pegging Out: Feb. 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Feb. 23 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction.Second place: Conny Lepper, Fruita.Third place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction.Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Card Games Recommended for you More from this section Lifelong Bachelors Fare Worse When Heart Failure Strikes +2 Ditching social media ‘significantly’ improves teenagers’ body image Regular Use of Laxatives Linked to Risk for All-Cause Dementia Day Precip Temp Sun 64% 28° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/28° Showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 06:51:22 AM Sunset: 06:03:38 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 13% 34° 44° Mon Monday 44°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM Sunset: 06:04:44 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 35% 28° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/28° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 06:48:34 AM Sunset: 06:05:48 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: WSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 70% 24° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/24° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 06:47:08 AM Sunset: 06:06:53 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thu 10% 22° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/22° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:45:42 AM Sunset: 06:07:57 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 18° 39° Fri Friday 39°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:44:14 AM Sunset: 06:09:01 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 26° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:42:46 AM Sunset: 06:10:04 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business