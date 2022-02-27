Pegging Out: Feb. 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Feb. 24 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Conny Lepper, FruitaSecond place: Susan Miller, Grand JunctionThird place: Michele Nelson, Grand JunctionFourth place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section Female Pattern Hair Loss Common During Menopause Transition Sudden Reaction to a Food? It Could Be Adult-Onset Allergy Your Dog May Help Keep Disability at Bay Day Precip Temp Sun 3% 21° 37° Sun Sunday 37°/21° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM Sunset: 06:04:54 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 24° 45° Mon Monday 45°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:48:13 AM Sunset: 06:05:59 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 28° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/28° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:47 AM Sunset: 06:07:04 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 4% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:45:20 AM Sunset: 06:08:08 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 41° 57° Thu Thursday 57°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:43:53 AM Sunset: 06:09:12 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 32% 33° 54° Fri Friday 54°/33° Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:42:25 AM Sunset: 06:10:15 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some rain or snow showers in the evening. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Sat 24% 27° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/27° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:40:56 AM Sunset: 06:11:19 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business